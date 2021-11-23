Met Office warns of strong winds in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

10:53AM, Tuesday 23 November 2021
The Met Office has warned strong winds could reach 60mph across the South East of England on Saturday.
A yellow weather warning has been issued with high winds predicted to be widespread across the UK from Saturday morning onwards.
The warning covers Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.
Residents are being urged to watch out for tiles being blown from roofs.
The Met Office said power cuts are possible as well as road and bridge closures.
Yellow warning of wind affecting London & South East England https://t.co/ZCpPHu5GZ9 pic.twitter.com/UKDtUmgkcM— Met Office warnings - SE England (@metofficeSEEng) November 23, 2021
