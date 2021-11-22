Protest against Maidenhead golf course redevelopment planned

A protest is set to take place outside the Town Hall tomorrow night (Tuesday, November 23) by campaigners against the development of Maidenhead golf course into homes.

The Maidenhead Great Park group has been battling to get the council to reconsider its decision to sell off the land currently hosting Maidenhead Golf Club.

With the 132-acre site being earmarked for more than 2,000 new homes in the Borough Local Plan (BLP), the council is planning to end its lease with the club and make it available to be developed into housing.

The campaign group has decried the loss of Maidenhead’s ‘green lung’ that would result.

Its proposed alternative is to turn the course into a large public outdoor space for residents to freely enjoy.

A previous petition against the plan fetched 4,400 signatures before closing in December last year – but councillors held fast to its plan.

The Borough has repeatedly stressed its need to meet housing targets, especially for family homes as opposed to flats.

In September, Maidenhead Golf Club voted overwhelmingly in favour of a revised £15.95million deal offered by the Royal Borough at an EGM.

The protest tomorrow is being led by Tina Quadrino, alongside Tara Crist and Debbie Ludford.

Cllr Geoffrey Hill (The Borough First, Oldfield) is also expected to lend his support.

Based on previous protests, the group is expecting around 150-200 to show up.

“What we’re hoping to achieve is to demonstrate that there’s a large number of people in Maidenhead who feel strongly enough about the fact that we don’t want to lose our greenbelt land,” said Tina.

“(They) feel strongly enough that they are willing to come out on a Tuesday night in November.”

The protesters will be organising outside Maidenhead Town Hall at around 6.30pm and plan to be on-site for around an hour.

Meanwhile, there will be a meeting of the full council beginning inside the building at 7pm, where members will be discussing resident and councillor concerns over bins, littering and parking, among others.