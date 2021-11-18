Public notices: Drivers warned of Royal Borough road closures

This week’s public notices contain information on road closures across the Royal Borough, as well as a series of new planning applications to the council.

Traffic and travel

A road in Waltham St Lawrence will be closed for a working week next month as the council carries out maintenance works there.

Drivers will be prohibited from proceeding along the closed section of Halls Lane, with a diversion route for vehicles being via the B3024 Broadmoor Road and The Street.

The purpose of the closure is to facilitate the replacement of existing drainage works on the highway.

The order will be in operation from midnight on Monday, December 6 until 11pm on Friday, December 10.

Over in Cookham, Winter Hill will be closed to drivers while BT Openreach contractors carry out work.

Vehicle will not be allowed to proceed along the road from its junction with Job’s Lane to its junction with Dean Lane, between 8am and 4pm.

The restrictions shall come into operation at 8am on Tuesday, December 7 and will continue for a period not exceeding 18 months – however the works are expected to be complete by 4pm on the same day.

An alternative route will be provided for affected drivers via Startins Lane and Dean Lane.

Dean Lane itself will also be closed one day before (Monday, December 6) for BT works.

Drivers will not be able to travel along the road between its junctions with Startins Lane and Job’s Lane between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The restrictions will come into operation at 9.30am on December 6 and should be completed by 3.30pm that day.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected by this shall be via Hills Lane, Spring Lane, Choke Lane, Winter Hill Road, Hockett Lane and Grubwood Lane.

Planning

Plans have been submitted to the council from a homeowner in Cookham to build an outdoor swimming pool and associated studio building.

The proposals have been put forward for a property known as Green Banks, which is located in Stone House Lane.

In Holyport, a builder’s site in the town could be turned into one home with associated parking, access and landscaping.

The council will assess whether to change the use of the site – located on land to the south of Lenore Cottage, Rolls Lane, Holyport – into residential.

Meanwhile, in Maidenhead, a homeowner wants to construct a detached double garage complete with a workshop, summer house, gym and accommodation at 88 Altwood Road. This will be located in the roof space of the building following the demolition of the existing garage and outbuildings.

Residents wishing to comment on any of these applications should do so within 21 days of the notice to Maidenhead Library or Windsor Library.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.