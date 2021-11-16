Windsor and Maidenhead grass cutters to be scrutinised at council meeting

The Royal Borough’s contractors for environmental services are set to be scrutinised at a panel on Thursday evening.

Council contractors Tivoli are tasked with trimming grass, bushes and clearing up streets in the borough.

It recently came under fire after residents complained about the state of the borough’s public grass areas, particularly the cemeteries.

Now Tivoli has been called to a Communities Overview and Scrutiny on Thursday night (November 18), where the council will discuss several concerns over its performance and the progress made in addressing these so far.

‘Initial concerns’ were raised about the contractor’s performance in June – then in September, Tivoli produced an updated recovery programme, which detailed a timeline of when the standards would be ‘returned to contractual requirements.’

There are now weekly meetings in place between the council and Tivoli to resolve the areas of dispute ‘in good faith.’

Tivoli experienced several breakdowns with vehicles and have employed an additional mechanic to mitigate the delays caused by machinery failures.

There have been problems with the supply of parts caused by ‘ongoing supply chain issues’ with European factories not producing the required parts – or the parts being delayed by transport issues.

There have also been problems caused by the pandemic and labour shortages, the report says. This and a ‘higher number of burials than usual’ this year has caused delays in work.

Cllr David Coppinger, lead member for environmental services, said: “The officers responsible have been working very closely with Tivoli and we’re seeing a significant improvement, but it’s nowhere near enough yet.”