Housing Solutions apologies for 'shambles' in Maidenhead flats

Housing Solutions has apologised after concerns were raised by residents of Trinity Place in Maidenhead town centre.

In October, the Advertiser reported that one resident became trapped in a lift with her baby and was unable to contact Housing Solution’s emergency number.

Furthermore, there had also been complaints of rubbish being left in corridors blocking fire exits, with the building being labelled as a 'shambles'.

The apology came during a meeting of the Maidenhead Town Forum on Thursday evening, where Cllr Gurch Singh (Lib Dem, St Mary’s) asked if the previous issues had been rectified.

Housing Solutions previously said that developer’s Countryside had appointed a management company and cleaning service – but the contract is not due to start until Monday, November 1.

“Having checked the automated lift reports, the issues with the lifts were caused by misuse during early occupation, including over-loading, and holding doors open,” it added.

At Thursday’s town forum, Cllr Singh raised the concerns and asked: “Have those issues been rectified now, and has a process been put in place so these residents are more comfortable?”

In response, Lorna Collison, community engagement officer for Housing Solutions, said: “Our development team were working on the incident; we are aware of it, and obviously very sorry for what happened.

“The whole building is with a managing agent, and some of the problems were during the handover. The handover has happened now.

“As far as I’m aware, it is being resolved [by] the managing agent and the lift problems are being dealt with and rectified.”