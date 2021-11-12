A4 signalised crossing works to begin on Monday

Work will begin on Monday to install a new signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing on Bad Godesberg Way, Maidenhead (A4).

Lane closures will be in place between Castle Hill and Cookham Road roundabouts between 9.30am and 3.30pm on weekdays until November 25. One lane will remain open on either side of the road at all times.

There will also be an overnight closure beginning at 9.30pm on November 24 until 4.00am the following day.

The closure will alternate sides of the A4 over the course of the evening whilst road marking works take place.

The council added that there may be instances where specialised works are taking place and traffic management may be required outside of these hours.

Councillor Gerry Clark, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said “I’m delighted this phase of the ‘Missing Links’ project is nearing completion and residents from the Kidwells Park area will shortly have their safe, convenient access to town.

“Traffic management always generates some strong views; however, ‘Missing Links’ will make active travel across Maidenhead safer and more convenient, which is a key theme of our Environment and Climate Strategy.

“As COP26 nears its end, I am reminded how important projects like this are, that support people to reduce their reliance on vehicles for short journeys.

“I would like to thank motorists for their patience during these works.”