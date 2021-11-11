Figure dressed in Advertiser articles highlights climate emergency

A blindfolded mannequin decorated in the Advertiser's environmental articles featured at a climate change stall in Maidenhead High Street at the weekend.

The idea behind the figure was to 'open your eyes to climate change', with the stall run as part of the Royal Borough-wide COPtober initiative.

This has seen environmental groups join forces to highlight the climate emergency and what people can do to improve their carbon footprint.

More than 700 residents from various green groups are taking part in COPtober, including Maidenhead zero-waste shop Filling Good and the Wilds.

The period also coincides with the COP26 climate summit, which the UK is hosting in Glasgow this month.

Previous events over the past few weeks have seen hedges restored at Battlemead Common to aid wildlife, and the rewilding of Cookham Common.

The Maidenhead town centre stall aims to help signpost people about how to reduce their impact on the planet, and featured a giant playing card quiz around the themes of earth, wind, air and fire.

There was also a dolls house showing how to fix draughts and save money and carbon emissions, while a game for children using pretend food aimed to get youngsters thinking about the planet.

The stall is set to return this Saturday, November 13 from 10am-4pm for anyone who missed the previous one.

In keeping with the COPtober theme, there will also be a repair cafe at Maidenhead Library on the same day. Register for this by clicking here.

Dave Scarbrough (below) who ran the stall on behalf of the independent group RBWM Climate Community, said: "We had a lot of fun on the high street with our blindfolded mannequin asking people to ‘open your eyes to climate change’, attracting lots of attention.

"We chatted with many people about climate change. Some took our climate change quiz and some tried to win a prize by guessing how many millions of people don’t have access to fresh water.

"Children played a food game putting different types of meat and fish in order of sustainability. Many agreed to take our challenge to reduce their carbon footprint by 10 per cent."

Dave added that only one person he spoke to on the day 'had not heard' of COP26, with the landmark summit attracting significant news coverage.

To read more about what needs to change in the Royal Borough after COP26, click here.