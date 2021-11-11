Remembrance Sunday services in East Berkshire and South Bucks

11:07AM, Thursday 11 November 2021
Services will be taking place at churches and war memorials across the area on Remembrance Sunday.
Here are some of the services which will be happening:
BRAY: A Remembrance Service will be held at St Michael’s Church in the village from 10.45am until 11.45am.
BURNHAM: On Remembrance Sunday, a parade will leave at 10.15am, making its way to the war memorial where a wreath laying ceremony will take place as well as a silence.
A service will be held at St Peter’s Church at 11.15am, which will be followed by the parade marching back down through the High Street.
COOKHAM DEAN: There will be a Remembrance service at 10.50am at the War Memorial in Cookham Dean and then continuing to St John the Baptist Church.
MAIDENHEAD: On Remembrance Sunday, a service at the war memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall will be held from 10.50am and a two-minute-silence observed at 11am.
The service will be attended by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Gary Muir.
MARLOW: A parade will leave the Royal British Legion and arrive at the war memorial on the Causeway for 10.45am, when the service will commence.
TWYFORD: The town’s Remembrance service will take place from 10.30am-noon at St Mary’s Church.
Tickets should be pre-booked at bit.ly/3qoQwlV to limit numbers.
WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE/ SHURLOCK ROW: A service of Remembrance will be held at the Waltham St Lawrence Church at 9.45am on Sunday.
WHITE WALTHAM: A Remembrance Sunday service will take place from 10.30am-11.30am at St Mary’s Church.
WINDSOR: A service will be held at the war memorial on Windsor High Street outside the Parish Church of St John the Baptist.
This will start from 10.50am, with a two-minute silence at 11am, and will be attended by the mayor.
WOOBURN GREEN/BOURNE END: A service of Remembrance will be held at St Paul’s Parish Church at 10.45am on Sunday.
