    • Remembrance Sunday services in East Berkshire and South Bucks

    Services will be taking place at churches and war memorials across the area on Remembrance Sunday.

    Here are some of the services which will be happening:

    BRAY: A Remembrance Service will be held at St Michael’s Church in the village from 10.45am until 11.45am.

    BURNHAM: On Remembrance Sunday, a parade will leave at 10.15am, making its way to the war memorial where a wreath laying ceremony will take place as well as a silence.

    A service will be held at St Peter’s Church at 11.15am, which will be followed by the parade marching back down through the High Street.

    COOKHAM DEAN: There will be a Remembrance service at 10.50am at the War Memorial in Cookham Dean and then continuing to St John the Baptist Church.

    MAIDENHEAD: On Remembrance Sunday, a service at the war memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall will be held from 10.50am and a two-minute-silence observed at 11am.

    The service will be attended by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Gary Muir.

    MARLOW: A parade will leave the Royal British Legion and arrive at the war memorial on the Causeway for 10.45am, when the service will commence.

    TWYFORD: The town’s Remembrance service will take place from 10.30am-noon at St Mary’s Church.

    Tickets should be pre-booked at bit.ly/3qoQwlV to limit numbers. 

    WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE/ SHURLOCK ROW: A service of Remembrance will be held at the Waltham St Lawrence Church at 9.45am on Sunday.

    WHITE WALTHAM: A Remembrance Sunday service will take place from 10.30am-11.30am at St Mary’s Church.

    WINDSOR: A service will be held at the war memorial on Windsor High Street outside the Parish Church of St John the Baptist.

    This will start from 10.50am, with a two-minute silence at 11am, and will be attended by the mayor.

    WOOBURN GREEN/BOURNE END: A service of Remembrance will be held at St Paul’s Parish Church at 10.45am on Sunday.

