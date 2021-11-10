Discussions 'at early stage' over Maidenhead Heritage Centre move

Discussions between the Royal Borough and Maidenhead Heritage Centre to move the venue to a larger site in Maidenhead are at a ‘very early stage’, a meeting heard this week.

Centre chairman Richard Poad was speaking at a communities overview and scrutiny panel on Tuesday, where he provided an update on the museum’s plans.

The heritage centre has been based in Park Street since 2006 – its seventh home since it was founded in 1993 – with the cost of running the venue estimated at £1.5million.

Mr Poad told councillors that the museum has survived through the pandemic thanks to various grants and the success of its online lecture programme.

The Zoom talks were popular as far as New Zealand and Canada, and brought in some ‘quite useful revenue’ for the centre when they took place, he added, with a plan to reinstate them in early 2022.

During the current financial year, Mr Poad said it is ‘taking time to rebuild audiences’ after museums were only allowed to reopen from May 17.

“This is partly due to the reduction in internal tourism and the absence of foreign visitors,” he said. “We historically get a steady stream of visitors from Europe and North America and they have been completely absent.”

Mr Poad added: “We are worried that another lockdown may happen this winter, so we are trying to conserve our energy a little bit.”

Talk soon turned to Maidenhead Heritage Centre’s future amid the planned regeneration in and around Park Street, where several developments have come forward.

The chairman said that talks between the venue and the council are beginning over whether the museum can be moved to the former SportsAble building in Braywick Road.

“Discussions are at a very early stage but we are sure that with good will on both sides, a satisfactory agreement can be reached,” Mr Poad said.

He added that if the heritage centre was able to obtain a larger venue, it could display more artefacts and host larger groups of people to help its finances.

Mr Poad says that he has frequently had to turn down groups of up to 50 people as the Park Street venue is just too small to accommodate them.

“More space would enable us to engage more with the local community. We can also run school sessions without having to shut to other visitors,” he said.

“And we could welcome revenue-generating groups from within and outside the borough, all helping to support our balance sheet.”

Mr Poad added that he hoped a decision could be made on the heritage centre’s next move ‘quite rapidly’, but said that it would take several months to move supplies to the new venue.

Councillor Greg Jones (Con, Riverside) asked whether a move to the out-of-town Braywick Road would make it harder for visitors to ‘stumble upon’ the museum.

“You are going to really have to make a decision to go there,” he said.

Mr Poad replied by saying that a ‘small proportion’ of people are ‘unplanned drop-in’ customers, and said that the museum wanted to increase its ratio of ‘planned visitors’.

“That is where the space is really important – we can start accepting groups that we have turned away,” he said.

He added that the Braywick location was within easy access for those travelling via the M4, while for those heading from the north of Maidenhead, the site would prove easier to navigate and park as opposed to the busier town centre.