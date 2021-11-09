Man hospitalised after attack in Maidenhead town centre

An attack in Maidenhead on Sunday morning has led to three people being arrested and a man in his twenties requiring hospital treatment.

The victim sustained fractures to his nose and face during the attack on Sunday at around 4.15am on West Street. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Three men have been arrested following the incident.

An 18-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, both from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, affray and violent disorder.

Another 18-year-old man, also from Slough, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and affray.

All three have since been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable William Holbrook, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed or knows anything about this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210502947.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”