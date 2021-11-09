Hindu Society of Maidenhead hosts Diwali celebration at St Piran's

A festival of light returned to St Piran’s School at the weekend as the Hindu Society of Maidenhead marked Diwali with dancing and a sea of colour.

Diwali takes place each year after the conclusion of harvest symbolising ‘good over evil’ and is a key date on the Hindu calendar.

Lockdown restrictions meant that the Hindu Society of Maidenhead could not hold its usual celebrations in Gringer Hill last year as the country entered its second lockdown.

But following the relaxation of rules, about 80 members of the group were at St Piran’s on Sunday to mark the occassion once more with friends and family.

Royal Borough leader Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) was also invited along as a guest to enjoy some authentic Indian food and make a speech whilst meeting members of the society.

Patron of the Hindu Society of Maidenhead, Hari Sharma, said that the return of feasts, prayers and fireworks was welcome after a tough 18 months, adding that there was a smile on everybody’s face during the Diwali celebrations.

“What Diwali brings is a festival of light and festivities, and goes back almost 5,000 years,” he said. “It is all about giving.

“This is a very importan Diwali as we come out from a very terrible situation.”

Bollywood dances and children’s plays was some of the entertainment enjoyed at the weekend, with a usual burst of colour and energy associated with the festival, while traditional vegetarian Indian food was cooked up for those in attendance.

Former Furze Platt councillor Hari added: “I could see a smile on everyone’s faces – there was a lot of excitement in the room. It was not fully packed, but I think people are still a little bit concerned [after COVID].

“We all enjoyed it – Andrew [Johnson] was very pleased, he had the food and met most of our members on the day.”