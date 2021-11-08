Driver shortage forces cancellation of bus routes in Maidenhead and Windsor

Bus services across Maidenhead are experiencing disruption this morning due to a driver shortage.

Disruption is expected until Monday, November 21, and Thames Valley Buses have said 'there are likely to be a number of our journeys cancelled across many of our services this week'.

A reduced service is in operation across the network with a number of journeys cancelled today (Monday, Nov 8). These are as follows:

Number 7

8.02am Maidenhead to Woodlands Park

8.30am Woodlands Park to Maidenhead

9.35am Maidenhead to Woodlands Park

9.56am Woodlands Park to Maidenhead

11.05am Maidenhead to Woodlands Park

11.28am Woodlands Park to Maidenhead

Number 3

7.15am Maidenhead to Highfield Lane

7.33am Highfield Lane to Maidenhead

8.10am Maidenhead to Highfield Lane

8.30am Highfield Lane to Maidenhead

10.23am Maidenhead to Highfield Lane

10.41am Highfield Lane to Maidenhead

Number 8

6.53am Halifax Road to Maidenhead

12.30pm Maidenhead to Halifax Road

12.50pm Halifax Road to Boulters Lock via Maidenhead (13.02pm)

13.17pm Boulters Lock to Halifax Road via Maidenhead (13.30pm)

13.50pm Halifax Road to Maidenhead

15.05pm Maidenhead to Halifax Road

15.27pm Halifax Road to Boulters Lock via Maidenhead (15.50pm)

16.06pm Boulters Lock to Halifax Road via Maidenhead (16.20pm)

16.41pm Halifax Road to Maidenhead

Number 16/16A

6.35am Maidenhead to Windsor (16)

7.17am Windsor to St Marks Hospital (16A)

8.45am St Marks Hospital to Windsor (16)

9.55am Windsor to St Marks Hospital (16)

11.00am St Marks Hospital to Maidenhead (16)

14.25pm Maidenhead to Windsor (16)

15.20pm Windsor to St Marks Hospital (16A)

16.35pm St Marks Hospital to Windsor (16)

17.40pm Windsor to Maidenhead (16A)

18.45pm Maidenhead to Windsor (16A)

Number 53

9.16am Maidenhead to Wexham Park Hospital

9.45am Bracknell to Wexham Park Hospital via Maidenhead (10.21am)

10.00am Wexham Park Hospital to Bracknell via Maidenhead (10.38am)

11.05am Wexham Park Hospital to Bracknell via Maidenhead (11.43am)

For more information, visit https://www.thamesvalleybuses.com/service-updates

Thames Valley Buses has been contacted for comment.