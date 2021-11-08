SITE INDEX

    • Driver shortage forces cancellation of bus routes in Maidenhead and Windsor

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Bus services across Maidenhead are experiencing disruption this morning due to a driver shortage.

    Disruption is expected until Monday, November 21, and Thames Valley Buses have said 'there are likely to be a number of our journeys cancelled across many of our services this week'.

    A reduced service is in operation across the network with a number of journeys cancelled today (Monday, Nov 8). These are as follows:

    Number 7

    • 8.02am Maidenhead to Woodlands Park
    • 8.30am Woodlands Park to Maidenhead
    • 9.35am Maidenhead to Woodlands Park
    • 9.56am Woodlands Park to Maidenhead
    • 11.05am Maidenhead to Woodlands Park
    • 11.28am Woodlands Park to Maidenhead

    Number 3

    • 7.15am Maidenhead to Highfield Lane
    • 7.33am Highfield Lane to Maidenhead
    • 8.10am Maidenhead to Highfield Lane
    • 8.30am Highfield Lane to Maidenhead
    • 10.23am Maidenhead to Highfield Lane
    • 10.41am Highfield Lane to Maidenhead

    Number 8

    • 6.53am Halifax Road to Maidenhead
    • 12.30pm Maidenhead to Halifax Road
    • 12.50pm Halifax Road to Boulters Lock via Maidenhead (13.02pm)
    • 13.17pm Boulters Lock to Halifax Road via Maidenhead (13.30pm)
    • 13.50pm Halifax Road to Maidenhead
    • 15.05pm Maidenhead to Halifax Road
    • 15.27pm Halifax Road to Boulters Lock via Maidenhead (15.50pm)
    • 16.06pm Boulters Lock to Halifax Road via Maidenhead (16.20pm)
    • 16.41pm Halifax Road to Maidenhead

    Number 16/16A

    • 6.35am Maidenhead to Windsor (16)
    • 7.17am Windsor to St Marks Hospital (16A)
    • 8.45am St Marks Hospital to Windsor (16)
    • 9.55am Windsor to St Marks Hospital (16)
    • 11.00am St Marks Hospital to Maidenhead (16)
    • 14.25pm Maidenhead to Windsor (16)
    • 15.20pm Windsor to St Marks Hospital (16A)
    • 16.35pm St Marks Hospital to Windsor (16)
    • 17.40pm Windsor to Maidenhead (16A)
    • 18.45pm Maidenhead to Windsor (16A)

    Number 53

    • 9.16am Maidenhead to Wexham Park Hospital
    • 9.45am Bracknell to Wexham Park Hospital via Maidenhead (10.21am)
    • 10.00am Wexham Park Hospital to Bracknell via Maidenhead (10.38am)
    • 11.05am Wexham Park Hospital to Bracknell via Maidenhead (11.43am)

    For more information, visit https://www.thamesvalleybuses.com/service-updates 

    Thames Valley Buses has been contacted for comment.

    Maidenhead

