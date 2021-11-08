Driver shortage forces cancellation of bus routes in Maidenhead and Windsor

09:56AM, Monday 08 November 2021
Bus services across Maidenhead are experiencing disruption this morning due to a driver shortage.
Disruption is expected until Monday, November 21, and Thames Valley Buses have said 'there are likely to be a number of our journeys cancelled across many of our services this week'.
A reduced service is in operation across the network with a number of journeys cancelled today (Monday, Nov 8). These are as follows:
Number 7
Number 3
Number 8
Number 16/16A
Number 53
For more information, visit https://www.thamesvalleybuses.com/service-updates
Thames Valley Buses has been contacted for comment.
