Maidenhead man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply drugs

A man has been arrested following execution of drugs warrant in Maidenhead.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, after a search in Bissley Drive on Monday (November 11).

The search was part of a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant. The warrant was executed by officers who were following up intelligence around drugs supply in the area.

The man arrested has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The police urge the public to report any concerns of drug-related offences to Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101.

For 100 per cent anonymity, call 0800 555 111.