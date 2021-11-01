Wildlife group volunteers tackle Battlemead hedge for 'COPtober'

Volunteers from two Royal Borough nature groups braved the elements as they tackled a large hedge in Battlemead Common to ensure it is suitable for wildlife.

About 20 people from WildCookham and WildMaidenhead got together on Saturday to take on the hedge, which was planted in spring 2019.

The aim was to achieve a good height to allow screening for the wildlife, while also providing viewing 'windows' for passers-by.

WildCookham chairman Mike Copland said that with 'great effort', the group managed to tackle the hedge, which was more than 800 metres in length and runs alongside the River Thames towpath.

Pictured above: Jason Mills (right) RBWM countryside manager; Martin Woolner and Gill Evans.

The activity was part of the Royal Borough-wide COPtober period, whereby green groups are joining up to try and encourage people to reduce their carbon footprint.

Coinciding with the ongoing COP26 summit in Glasgow, the campaign aims to highlight the climate emergency and what people can do to help.

Many events are still in the pipeline, with the RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition and Norden Farm teaming up to host a special film screening tomorrow (Tuesday).

The event will start at 8pm at the Altwood Road venue's café bar and will include a screening of the film ‘Eating our way to Extinction’, a documentary narrated by Kate Winslet which addresses the planet's ecological collapse.

There will also be opportunities before and after the film to chat to environmental groups and discuss the issues raised.

Tickets are available on the Norden Farm website here.

Other events planned include a climate stall in Maidenhead High Street on Saturday November 6, where people can find out more about how to reduce their impact on the planet. A stall will also be set up at the Norden Farm film screening.

Visit https://bit.ly/COPtober2021 to find out what climate events are happening during COPtober.