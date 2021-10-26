Police search for man accused of shouting sexual comments in Maidenhead

Police have launched a witness appeal after a man made sexual gestures and comments towards a female cyclist in Maidenhead.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is also appealing for information about another incident which happened a week later in Summerleaze Road, which it believes is linked.

The first incident happened at about 3.50pm on Monday, October 11 in North Town Moor, when a woman was cycling before a man approached and made sexual gestures towards her.

The woman continued to cycle along Ray Mill Road West, and a few minutes later was approached by a man who shouted sexual comments to her.

A second incident occurred on Tuesday, October 19 at about 6.30pm, when another woman was running through Summerleaze Road along a path to Cookham.

She noticed a man go into the bushes ahead of her and, after she passed him, he started running and caught up with her.

The woman then stopped a number of times and the man kept stopping to let her catch him up.

The offender who was running is described as an Asian man aged in his mid-twenties. He is approximately 5ft 10ins tall with a trimmed beard.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up and Nike trainers with a distinctive sole pattern.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Ryan Powell, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We believe these incidents are linked, and we are appealing for further information relating to these incidents.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, or who recognises the description of this man.

“I would advise members of the public who are approached in this way to report it to the police.

“I would also like to reassure people that we are doing all that we can to identify this man. You may notice an increased presence of police officers in the local area and anyone with any concerns can speak to one of our officers.

“If you have any details which relate to this particular incident, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43210473180.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”