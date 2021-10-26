Volunteers spruce up Oaken Grove park during 'COPtober'

Volunteers got to work planting crocuses in a Maidenhead park last week as the borough's COPtober period continues.

Members of the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames gathered in Oaken Grove Park in Courthouse Road on Saturday to ensure the area will result in a burst of colour by the spring, when the plants will flower.

The planting of the purple crocuses within the Sir Nicholas Winton memorial garden was part of Rotary International's Purple for Polio campaign - with World Polio Day also being marked on October 24.

Rotarians throughout Maidenhead and the UK will be planting several million crocus corms this month as part of Rotary's #BillionSeedChallenge, with surplus supplies distributed to primary schools in Maidenhead.

The Royal Borough's COPtober period has seen environmental groups join forces to highlight the climate emergency and what people can do to improve their carbon footprint.

More than 700 residents from various green groups are taking part in COPtober, including Maidenhead zero-waste shop Filling Good and the Wilds.

The period also coincides with the COP26 climate summit, which the UK is hosting in Glasgow on November 13.

Earlier this month, the first of the green-focused events took place with a repair cafe at Maidenhead Library, where items such as vacuums and clocks were preserved. While on the same day, nature group WildCookham was hard at work rewilding the Cookham Commons.

Many other events are still in the pipeline, with the RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition and Norden Farm teaming up to host a special film screening on Tuesday next week.

The COPtober Film Night will start at 8pm at the Altwood Road venue's café bar on November 2 and will include a screening of the film ‘Eating our way to Extinction’, a documentary narrated by Kate Winslet which addresses the planet's ecological collapse.

There will also be opportunities before and after the film to chat to environmental groups and discuss the issues raised.

Sarah Bowden, founder of the RBWM CEC, said: “I know lots of people are aware of the ecological and climate disaster we face, but don’t know how to make a difference.

"We are delighted to introduce this film, which addresses a key issue – what we eat and how it is produced – something we can all address in our lives.

"Come along to find out how you can make a difference and meet other local people interested in these issues; come alone or bring friends, the discount code CLIMATE8 can be used by everyone for this screening."

Tickets for the film screening are available on the Norden Farm website here.

Other events planned include a climate stall in Maidenhead High Street on November 6 and 13, where people can find out more about how to reduce their impact on the planet. A stall will also be set up at the Norden Farm film screening.

The stalls will feature:

Giant playing card quiz around the themes of earth, wind, air and fire

Dolls house showing how to fix draughts and save money and carbon emissions

A game for children using pretend food to discover which has the lowest impact on the planet

Visit https://bit.ly/COPtober2021 to find out what climate events are happening during COPtober.