    • Battlemead path decision to be scrutinised tonight

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Conservation society calls for Battlemead path to be opened

    A decision to open a new path across Battlemead Common’s East Field is to be scrutinised tonight by councillors at Windsor’s York House.

    The communities overview and scrutiny panel will discuss the decision taken at cabinet last month after a call-in was submitted by five councillors.

    Lead member Donna Stimson, who will be questioned over the decision, said that she didn’t feel that her decision and the officers’ decision was wrong when speaking to the Advertiser earlier this month.

    Supporters and objectors to the path responded after last month’s vote, which marked a significant moment in a debate which has lasted for more than two years.

    During that time, a Friends of Battlemead steering group has been set up, while an incident in which a deer was killed led to ‘dog-proof fencing’ being included as part of officers’ recommendation to cabinet.

    The meeting will be streamed live on the Royal Borough’s YouTube channel at 7pm.

    Maidenhead

