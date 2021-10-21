Tribute released to man who died in Pinkneys Green collision

Tributes have been paid to a man who died following a road traffic collision in Pinkneys Green on Wednesday, September 22.

David Greenleaf died after his Piaggio motorcycle collided with a Volkswagen Golf on Henley Road near to the junction with Pinkneys Drive.

Mr Greenleaf was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital after suffering serious injuries, where he sadly later died.

His daughter has released the following tribute to him:

“My dad was an extremely kind and gentle man which is what makes this so heart-breaking.

“He was devoted to myself and his two Grandchildren. I know we meant so much to him, as he did to us.

“Dad worked extremely hard as a postman for over 30 years and was well known and loved by the community, working in Maidenhead on his round in the Ray Mill area.

“His sporting love was Watford Football Club, having followed them for over 60 years, closely followed by horse racing.

“Family, friends and colleagues will miss him dearly.”

A 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone information should contact Thames Valley Police either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210428216.

For 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.