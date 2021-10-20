Plea for Maidenhead Poppy Appeal volunteers ahead of Remembrance period

The Maidenhead branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) says that it is always in need of members and volunteers ahead of the annual Poppy Appeal and Remembrance period.

Secretary of the branch, Ray Williams, added that he is hoping this year’s commemorations will feel more normal compared with last year - when services were scaled back across the Royal Borough due to COVID-19.

Ray said that the RBL took a financial hit nationally due to the lockdowns, which saw money raised for its Poppy Appeal fall well short of normal targets.

Despite the challenges, the Maidenhead branch still managed to raise an impressive £14,000 for the RBL.

The team will have a bigger presence in the town this year and will be returning to the High Street on Saturday, October 30 and Saturday, November 6 with a gazebo to push the appeal.

Volunteers will also be looking after stalls in Waitrose and Marks & Spencer from October 30, while hundreds of poppy boxes are in the process of being delivered to businesses.

“The problem is we are very thin on the ground for members of the Legion now,” Ray said. “We have lost some of our most reliable collectors over the last period – not through COVID, but old age and wear and tear.

“We have got a lot of volunteers; we can’t complain about that. But we always need more. It is just part and parcel of life – we are all getting older.

“There still remains all the jobs that need to be done, looking after the people who have suffered after their service.”

Ray says that a familiar theme has emerged where people are happy to help the Legion with jobs but are reluctant to sign up as members.

He urged anyone interested in becoming a member to get involved and said it is much easier now than many years ago, when the RBL required members to be an ex-serviceman.

Hesitancy after the COVID pandemic may also be a contributing factor.

“We are looking for people who are prepared to give up a couple of hours a week,” he said.

“The appeal nationally [in 2020] took a massive hit from the previous year. I do not know what the figures were, but I am sure we took less than half. The [Maidenhead] branch itself is still intact but unfortunately our membership has fallen.

“You do not have to be an ex-serviceman – what is required is an interest in looking after the guys who have served.”

It is hoped that this year’s Remembrance Day parades and services across the Royal Borough will be back to normal after last year’s disruption, with people lining the streets to pay their respects and watch the parade.

“This year I think we will be much more back to normal,” Ray said. “We are heading in the right direction.”

The remembrance period remains as important as ever, Ray added – signified by the alarming statistic that there has been only one year since 1939 when a British serviceman had not lost their life.