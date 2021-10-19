Controversial Burchetts Green 26-home application to be discussed

Councillors will decide whether to approve an outline application for 26 homes in Burchetts Green at a Maidenhead planning panel tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

Situated in the grounds of the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA), the 2.37-hectare site would feature 20 four-bedroom homes and six two-bedroom homes.

Although the six two-bedroom homes would be considered ‘social, affordable or immediate rent’ properties, this would still be below the 30 per cent requirement for developments in the proposed Borough Local Plan.

The appearance, landscaping and all other matters of the proposal are to be reserved for a later date, with just the access, scale and layout to be debated by councillors on the night.

The application has received scores of representations from the community, with comments coming from both supporters and objectors to the plans.

Thames Water, Historic England, the Berkshire Gardens Trust and the council’s highways department have raised no objections to the proposals.

However, the local flooding authority has expressed concerns over the soakaways ‘dotted’ around the site, and has asked for the applicant to respond before it can consider changing its recommendation from refusal.

Furthermore, Berkshire Archaeology has said there is ‘currently insufficient evidence to understand the potential impact of the proposal on the buried archaeological heritage’, whilst Thames Valley Police has asked for ‘revised plans’ due to concerns over crime prevention.

The planning panel will begin at 7pm on Wednesday. It will be held at the Town Hall and will be streamed live on the RBWM YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in-person.

To view the application in full, search for application number 20/01779/OUT on https://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/