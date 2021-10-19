'No firm plan' for future of St Mark's minor injuries walk-in centre

‘No firm plan’ has been drawn up over the future of the minor illness and injury clinic at St Mark’s Hospital, according to the Frimley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Residents have been calling for the facility to reopen in Maidenhead following its temporary closure in April last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Simon Werner (Lib Dems, Pinkneys Green) asked whether progress has been made on reopening the drop-in centre during the council’s outbreak engagement meeting last night.

Caroline Farrar, a representative from Frimley CCG, said: “We’re still experiencing exceptionally high levels of demand within the system and we still have a pandemic situation to manage in which our infection prevention and control arrangements are difficult to achieve in practice.

“All our services are configured at the moment providing the best level of capacity that we can across all the different demands we’ve got within the system and in particular supporting primary care capacity so it’s available for those most in need of it.”

/iframe&gt;<span id="__caret">_</span>

Ms Farrar said the CCG has run a number of consultations over recent years about urgent care services and the ‘overwhelming message’ from the public has been people want to access support through their GP.

She added: “We don’t have a firm plan for the future yet for all those services while we’re in this current situation and if the future plans when they’re created require a consultation that’s the point at which we’ll do that.”