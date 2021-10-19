Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Royal Borough

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from tomorrow morning (Wednesday), with heavy rain set to hit parts of the country.

The alert is in place for much of the south of England and is in force between 4am and 12pm.

A 'brief period' of heavy rain, thunderstorms and 'very gusty winds' may cause some disruption in the morning, the Met Office says, with a chance of 'sudden flooding' and lightning strikes.

There is a chance of power cuts and disruption to public transport, it added.

