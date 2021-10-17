Police appeal after passenger suffers 'serious injuries' in A308 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a tree in Maidenhead.

Yesterday (Saturday) between around 12pm and 12.50pm, a silver Vauxhall Meriva was travelling south on the A308, Maidenhead Road, Pinkneys Green, south of the A404M when it collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road.

Two adults and a baby were taken to Wexham Park Hospital following the incident, where the passenger remains with serious injuries. The others have since been discharged.

Police say they are looking for a specific witness who transported the occupants to hospital, as well as anybody who saw or has dashcam footage of the incident.

Investigating officer PC Greg Jones of the Roads Policing Unit in Taplow, said: “Firstly, our thoughts go out to those who were injured in this incident and wish them a speedy and full recovery.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this collision and would like to speak to a specific witness.

“A member of the public either witnessed the collision, or came across the vehicle a short time later and transported the three people from the Vauxhall to hospital.

“We would like to speak with them about this incident and would encourage them to get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of the incident or the vehicle prior.

“If you have any information which could help with our investigation, please make a report by calling the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210467053.

“If you would prefer to remain 100% anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”