Decorated Olympian opens new Maidenhead school's library

Claires Court School welcomed back former head girl and decorated Olympian Ellie Rayer to formally open the newly refurbished senior girls’ library on Monday, September 27.

Ellie played as part of the women's field hockey team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in which she scored three goals, helping Great Britain win a Bronze medal.

The Olympic athlete attended Claires Court from nursery to sixth form.

In the years since her departure, she has often returned to Claires Court to host assemblies, offering words of inspiration.

Ellie has also given her time to teach young students hockey skills and techniques in PE lessons.

Over the summer break the Claires Court senior girls’ library was relocated and redesigned.

Paula Copeman, Claires Court librarian, said: “Libraries should always be more than just rooms with books.

“All our staff and pupils can now drop into the library for one-to-one advice and support from trained and experienced information professionals.”