UPDATE: Sexual assault reported in North Town Moor

Thames Valley Police has launched an investigation after reports of a female being sexually assaulted in North Town Moor yesterday at around 5pm.

Officers were called at 4.56pm yesterday (October 11) by two members of the public, who heard a girl shouting from bushes.

Thames Valley Police has launched an investigation into the assault and the female is being supported by specially trained officers.

A police cordon is now in place on a footpath. A scene-watch has been put in place in the area and there is an increased presence of police officers at this time.

A team of police community support officers were seen guarding a forensics tent on land in between Holyport Football Club and Summerleaze Quarry at 12pm (midday) today.

Detective Inspector Stuart May from Thames Valley Police said:

“I am aware the location is popular with dog walkers, and I would like to appeal to anybody that was in the local area between 4pm and 5pm and witnessed any unusual or suspicious activity to please contact the force on 101, quoting incident reference 1589 of 11 October.

“You can also speak to any of our officers who are at the scene, or for 100 per cent anonymity, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You will notice an increased presence of police officers in the local area while our enquiries continue and anyone with any concerns can speak to one of our officers.

“I would also appeal to anybody who was driving in the general area of North Town Moor, to please check their dash-cam footage and get in touch with us if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and are making local house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV from the area.”