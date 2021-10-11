Police appeal to find specific witness to fatal Pinkneys Green crash

Thames Valley Police want to speak to a retired paramedic who stopped and helped deliver first aid at the scene of a fatal crash in Pinkneys Green.

At 7.56pm on Wednesday, September 22 a Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with a Piaggio motorcyle in Henley Road, near to the junction with Pinkneys Drive.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital but later died.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Thames Valley Police has now issued an appeal for a specific witness to contact the force in connection with its investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a man.

“I am aware that there was a retired paramedic, who I believe stopped at the scene to help with first aid. I am making an appeal to this woman to contact Thames Valley Police either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210428216.

“For 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”