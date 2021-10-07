SITE INDEX

    • Public notices: New shopfront and signage applications for Loungers bar

    This week’s public notices also contain details on 80 homes earmarked for Maidenhead.

    MAIDENHEAD 127699-14

    Chapel Arches, Maidenhead

    Planning

    The company behind a new restaurant and bar planned for the Chapel Arches Waterside Quarter development wants to alternate an existing shopfront and add new signage.

    The application, by a Mr Hux Norman from Bristol-based hospitality business Loungers UK, is for units C2 and C3 at a building known as The Rialto.

    The company plans to open a new Bardo Lounge eatery in December within the Shanly Homes scheme. 

    Meanwhile, proposals for 80 homes on Ray Mill Road East in Maidenhead have been resubmitted to the council.

    The plans, from CALA Homes, would include 161 car parking spaces and 32 for bicycles. To read more on this, click here

    To view this week's public notices in full, click here.

    Maidenhead

