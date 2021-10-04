Braywick and Windsor leisure centres change hours for assisted lateral flow tests

The Royal Borough is making some changes to the assisted lateral flow testing (LFT) sites at Braywick and Windsor Leisure Centres.

From Monday, October 11, the assisted LFT opening hours at Braywick Leisure Centre are due to change to Mondays and Tuesdays to 8am to noon.

It will also be open on Thursdays from 8am to noon, then 4-7pm. Formerly Braywick was open from Monday-Saturday at variable hours.

From Monday, November 1, the assisted LFT site at Windsor Leisure Centre is due to close.

Anyone who needs help taking the tests should visit the Braywick site.

You can continue to collect free at-home LFT tests from the main receptions at the Borough’s leisure centres, during their normal opening hours, as well as from Windsor Information Centre.

Send an email with any questions to volunteer@rbwm.gov.uk

To see Windsor Leisure Centre opening hours until October 31, and other details, click here.