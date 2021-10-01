Maidenhead MP Theresa May opens new care home development

12:21PM, Friday 01 October 2021
Theresa May at Larchfield House care home
Maidenhead MP Theresa May visited a Maidenhead care home last week to open a new development at the facility which will help provide a 'personal touch' to residents.
Larchfield House, which is based in Larchfield Road, welcomed the former Prime Minister on September 24.
Among the changes at the care home include an extension to the first floor and the addition of a new second floor, which will accommodate younger people suffering with dementia.
The gardens have also been landscaped to create a more 'friendly and accessible space', with the home now able to provide care and accommodation for 95 individuals.
The development has also seen a new community hub created for residents, which includes a cinema for the residents that can double up as an academy training suite.
Larchfield House director Cliff Grand-Scrutton said the care home team was 'delighted' that Mrs May agreed to do the official opening.
He added: "Larchfield House also plans to operate dementia day clubs and launch a home care service for people living with dementia.
"The community hub will be able to offer day clubs for non-residents to enjoy the day having stimulation and entertainment where they can feel less isolated and can give the main carer a break if there is one."
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Weekly black bin collections are set to be axed in Windsor and Maidenhead next month.
Drug couriers who tried to hide cocaine worth £2million in the back of a van during a drug deal in Maidenhead have been jailed for 11 years each.