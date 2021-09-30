'Worrying times' for charity that drives people with mobility issues

A charity that drives vulnerable people from place to place has said the current fuel issues have made for 'very worrying times.'

People to Places is a Maidenhead charity that picks up and drops off people with mobility needs for social functions, shopping and appointments.

CEO Peter Haley said:

“It’s really time-consuming just to queue up and get fuel – we have had talks about going late rather than wait in the queues.

“We haven’t got any ‘unimportant’ journeys – we are taking people to doctors appointments, taking them food shopping or picking up food for them.

“It’s also just as important for people to be able to get out and meet others, because of the effect this has on mental health,” he added. “That’s a big worry as well.”

“We don’t have a magic store of fuel, but at the moment we haven’t run out and we have got a dedicated team to make sure all the vehicles have got some.”

Earlier this week, service providers urged residents to think twice before storing fuel.