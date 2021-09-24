Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following Pinkneys Green crash

11:00AM, Friday 24 September 2021
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car in Pinkneys Green on Wednesday evening.
The crash took place at 7.56pm in Henley Road near to the junction with Pinkneys Drive and involved a Piaggio motorcycle and a Volkswagen Golf.
Police said the rider, a 67-year-old man, had to be taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries.
He remains there at this time.
Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision, or who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please contact Thames Valley Police.
“You can do so by making a report online or calling 101, quoting incident reference number 43210428216.”
