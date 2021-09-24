SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following Pinkneys Green crash

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car in Pinkneys Green on Wednesday evening. 

    The crash took place at 7.56pm in Henley Road near to the junction with Pinkneys Drive and involved a Piaggio motorcycle and a Volkswagen Golf. 

    Police said the rider, a 67-year-old man, had to be taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries.

    He remains there at this time.

    Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision, or who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please contact Thames Valley Police.

    “You can do so by making a report online or calling 101, quoting incident reference number 43210428216.”

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Australian fitness brand set for grand Maidenhead opening

    Fitness brand F45 will open a new studio within the Chapel Arches development

    Australian fitness brand set for grand Maidenhead opening

    An Australian training brand will be opening a physical studio within a waterside regeneration scheme in the town centre this autumn, complete with a resident DJ. 

    1 comment

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved