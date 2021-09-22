Driver arrested in connection with police pursuit in Maidenhead

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences in connection with a police pursuit on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police said a silver Audi A3 made off from police and failed to stop when asked at about 3pm.

The driver travelled from Jubilee Lane, Maidenhead, and was pursued by officers on the A4 towards Taplow.

Police said the driver went through red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and had no consideration for other road users.

Investigating officer, PC Ricky Eagles of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident of dangerous driving and I am appealing for anyone who has dash cam footage which shows the vehicle driving dangerously. If there is anything you think could help with our investigation please share it with us.

“If you saw what happened, please call us on 101 quoting the reference 43210422630.”

W Thames Valley Police said a woman in her late 20s has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.

She has been released under investigation.