Man jailed after throwing flammable bottles at Maidenhead house

A man who threw bottles filled with flammable liquid at a property in Maidenhead and assaulted a police officer has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

On November 2, last year, Kamran Ali, 23, of Bromford Lane, Birmingham, hurled a number of bottles containing flammable liquid at the Moor Lane property whilst the occupants - including children - were inside, causing damage to the building.

He then sped off and threw another bottle into the road.

Ali then damaged the door and window of a property in Switchback Close before trying to leave, during which he damaged a parked car and repeatedly rammed another vehicle.

Now driving at speed with a flat tyre, Ali stopped at Colliers Close and was located by two officers whom he reversed towards.

Both officers were able to get out of the way whilst Ali collided with a garden fence and concrete posts where he locked himself in his car.

When officers managed to get Ali out, he assaulted one of the officers.

Damage to the property in Moor Lane.

Ali pleaded guilty on January 28 to one count each of arson, dangerous driving, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 18 months following the end of his prison sentence.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Arshid Ali, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “‘This was a frightening incident for the occupants of the attacked property.

"There were three generations of a family inside with one of the children only four and a half years old.

“The attack was carried out with Ali knowing that the property was occupied and there was a real likelihood of serious injury, but thankfully no one was hurt.

“Ali pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and the sentence handed out by the court reflects the seriousness of the offence.”