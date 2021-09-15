Maidenhead man convicted of child sex offences from 1990s

A Maidenhead man has been convicted of a string of sex offences against children that occurred during the 1990s.

Stanley Perry, 54, of Greenfields, was found guilty by a unanimous jury of five counts of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with a child, two counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and two counts of rape on Friday at Reading Crown Court.

The offences happened between May 1991 and May 1997 in Maidenhead.

Perry was charged on March 25, 2020 and will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, September 24.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Siobhan Nicholls, based at Windsor police station, said: “There are a number of reasons why people choose to delay the reporting of sexual abuse.

“However, let it be shown through this case, that if you do find the courage to come forward, that you will be listened to, you will be believed and that justice can be found many years or even decades later.

“I would like to thank the victim and her family for their bravery in coming forward and for entrusting us with getting to the truth.”