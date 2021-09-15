Volunteers prepare Maidenhead waterways ahead of family fun day

Volunteers were out in force on Saturday preparing for the Waterways Family Fun Day, which will be held in the town later this month.

Teams were in action at Town Moor to clear a launch area for boats participating in the event, set to be held from 10am-2pm on Saturday, September 25.

Meanwhile, a second team assembled a floating pontoon to help canoeists with loading and unloading on the day next to the library.

Overgrown weeds were cut back on the banks and litter was removed from the water and surrounding areas.

A specialist weed-cutter boat has also been working in the channel to reduce excessive floating and submerged weed in the water.

Volunteers were made up of people from Friends of Maidenhead Waterways and Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club.

Richard Davenport, chair of trustees for Friends of Maidenhead Waterways, said: “We are really looking forward to jointly hosting the event with Rotary.

“It should be a great day - starting with a canoe parade through the newly opened Chapel Arches North section of channel, followed by canoe and paddleboard races, live music in the amphitheatre, games for children and many different stalls”.

For more on the event, visit www.maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk/waterwaysfunday