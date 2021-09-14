Maidenhead Lions' Duck Derby set to return this weekend

A popular charity event on the Maidenhead calendar will make a welcome return to Ray Mill Island this weekend.

The Lions Club of Maidenhead’s annual Duck Derby will take place on Sunday, with more than 3,000 yellow ducks set to drift down the Thames below Boulters Lock.

Maidenhead Sea Cadets will release the ducks and then proceed downstream to catch the winning duck and those behind.

Tickets for the duck race will be on sale on the day, at £1 each, and there are cash prizes for holders of tickets for the first three ducks.

The event will commence at 1pm with a wide variety of stalls offering goods for sale and games of chance, while the race will start at 4pm with the help of town mayor Cllr John Story.

Activities will include a bouncy castle, face painting, music and storytelling, as well as the Lions’ very own fun train. There will also be a draw for a luxury hamper.

Other organisations including Maidenhead Drama Group, Manor Green School PTA, Wild Maidenhead, Maidenhead Soroptimists and Thames Valley Animal Welfare will be in attendance.

Peter Skinner, of the Maidenhead Lions, said: “We have been organising the Duck Derby for over 40 years so that it has become one of the most popular fundraising events in the town.”

The Lions Club of Maidenhead also organises the annual Swimarathon, which this year was held at the Braywick Leisure Centre for the first time.

Visit www.maidenheadlions.org.uk/duck-derby for more information.