Heavy rain weather warning for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

01:31PM, Monday 13 September 2021
A weather warning has been issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough with heavy rain expected in the region tomorrow (Tuesday).
The Met Office says downpours are expected to sweep across the country from 6am, leading to 15mm to 25mm of rain in many places.
Some areas could see as much as 40mm of rainfall and flooding is possible, the national weather service added.
The yellow weather warning is in place until midnight on Tuesday.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) September 13, 2021
Rain across much of England turning heavy at times
Tuesday 0600 – 2359
Latest info https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yaBlmCQ0EJ
