Head to Braywick Leisure Centre on Sunday for day of family fun

12:28PM, Saturday 11 September 2021
Join Braywick Leisure centre for a celebration of its one-year anniversary tomorrow (Sunday).
There will family-friendly entertainment going on throughout the day 9am - 5pm.
Stalls will open 9am - 3pm, as well as one Fayre ground ride outside the centre for under-6s, a kids rodeo challenge and a hook-a-duck game
At 9.30am there will be solo acoustic performances by Tara Deane.
From 9.30am - 5pm there is a bouncy castle, £1 per person 15 minutes.
Then at 11.15am and 1pm there is a Dean Leavy Magic show, lasting 20 mins.
From 12 - 4pm there will be family swimming with slides, floats and music.
To ensure a place, book tickets at https://www.leisurefocus.org. uk/our-centres/braywick- leisure-centre/swimming/
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.
Tributes have been paid to a 'fearless' Maidenhead swimming teacher who brought 'passion, energy and enthusiasm' to the sport, following her death at the age of 56.
A new Christmas light trail will open up at Windsor Great Park in November run by the same events company behind Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.