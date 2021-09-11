Head to Braywick Leisure Centre on Sunday for day of family fun



Join Braywick Leisure centre for a celebration of its one-year anniversary tomorrow (Sunday).

There will family-friendly entertainment going on throughout the day 9am - 5pm.

Stalls will open 9am - 3pm, as well as one Fayre ground ride outside the centre for under-6s, a kids rodeo challenge and a hook-a-duck game

At 9.30am there will be solo acoustic performances by Tara Deane.



From 9.30am - 5pm there is a bouncy castle, £1 per person 15 minutes.

Then at 11.15am and 1pm there is a Dean Leavy Magic show, lasting 20 mins.

From 12 - 4pm there will be family swimming with slides, floats and music.

To ensure a place, book tickets at https://www.leisurefocus.org. uk/our-centres/braywick- leisure-centre/swimming/