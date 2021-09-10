Car flipped on its side in Bath Road near cricket club

10:46AM, Friday 10 September 2021
Emergency services were called out to a road traffic collision at 6am this morning on the A4 Bath Road, near Boyn Hill Cricket Club.
Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station made the road safe then left the police and ambulance to handle the rest.
The driver of the car sustained no injuries.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.
Tributes have been paid to a 'fearless' Maidenhead swimming teacher who brought 'passion, energy and enthusiasm' to the sport, following her death at the age of 56.
Closures will be in place again on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorway project.