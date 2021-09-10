SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Car flipped on its side in Bath Road near cricket club

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Emergency services were called out to a road traffic collision at 6am this morning on the A4 Bath Road, near Boyn Hill Cricket Club.

    Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station made the road safe then left the police and ambulance to handle the rest.

    The driver of the car sustained no injuries.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved