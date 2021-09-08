Car flipped on its side after crash in Maidenhead

Firefighters, police and an ambulance were called to a road traffic collision on Tuesday evening between two cars in Maidenhead.

Two cars crashed into each other on the mini roundabout between Courthouse Road and St Marks Road, rolling one of them onto its side.

The driver of the car that rolled onto its side was suspended in mid-air by her seatbelt.

Two fire engines attended the scene and Maidenhead Fire Station crews entered the car via a side door and the boot, as well as cutting through the windscreen.

They put the woman on a spinal board to safely remove her from the car. At 5.20pm South Central Ambulance Service were called.

SCAS sent one ambulance crew to assess and treat the patient for minor injuries.

She was then taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

Thames Valley Police also closed the roads all around the roundabout until about 6.30pm.

The damaged car was taken away on a flatbed truck.