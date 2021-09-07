Australian fitness brand set for grand Maidenhead opening

An Australian training brand will be opening a physical studio within a waterside regeneration scheme in the town centre this autumn, complete with a resident DJ.

F45 will set up the 'state-of-the-art' studio in Waterside Quarter, part of the Shanly Homes Chapel Arches development in Maidenhead town centre.

The official opening is planned for Saturday, September 25, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Located along the Colonnade at the Paradiso Apartments, F45’s studio will soon host a grand opening, complete with high energy classes, food, and the studio’s resident DJ.

The international chain will offer members a purpose-built studio, customised training systems and functional equipment, including kettlebells, battle ropes, weights and rowers.

Ahead of the opening, F45 will also be sharing updates and offers on social media, including an opportunity to secure the lowest ‘Lifetime Membership’ rate.

Founded in Sydney nine years ago, F45 has more than 1,750 studios in 45 countries across the world and is backed by celebrity actor shareholder and fitness lynchpin Mark Wahlberg.

Jake Chapman, head trainer at F45 in Maidenhead, said “We are thrilled to bring something fresh to the town, as F45 is a real contrast to other gyms, producing such dramatic improvements in functional training; it will be life changing for so many people in the community.

"We keep things fresh and fun, with a live DJ at our Hollywood classes on Saturdays and constantly evolving workouts. The countdown is on to Maidenhead’s fitness revolution."

Katherine Croom, managing director at landlord Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, added: “F45 brings a world class fitness centre to the Waterside Quarter and is a perfect fit for the development, sitting alongside an exciting mix of leisure, retail, and dining brands, as well as high-quality apartments carefully designed for modern lifestyles.

"With a focus on building healthy lifestyles and teamwork, F45 aligns perfectly with our community vision for the Waterside Quarter and is a very welcome addition.”

Visit f45training.co.uk for more information.