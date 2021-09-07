Retirement homes earmarked for land in Gringer Hill, Maidenhead

Plans to create retirement homes in Maidenhead are being unveiled by a developer via an online consultation event today (Tuesday).

Hampshire-based firm Lifestory Group, a later living housing specialist, has earmarked open land between Gringer Hill and Hargrave Road for the development.

Plans involve the construction of 46 flats for the over 60s, with the site, which is next to existing offices, already identified for future housing by the Royal Borough council in the emerging Local Plan.

The flats will be made up of one and two bedroom apartments in a single building, together with communal lounge, guest suite, buggy store and landscaped gardens.

The single building comprises a mix of four storeys fronting Gringer Hill, reducing to three storeys towards the Hargrave Road boundary.

Vehicular access is proposed off Gringer Hill with customer parking also provided, while electric vehicle charging points will also be in place.

Simon Broomfield, Lifestory Group’s development director, said: “We’ve already had some really helpful conversations about our plans with council representatives, immediate neighbours and others but look forward to hearing what wider residents in the area also think.

“When recent research shows that over 25 per cent of the over 65s want to downsize but are put off doing so, including by a lack of choice, it’s crucial that more later living homes like those we’re planning to create here are built.

"We’re also aware that for each later living home that is sold, two further moves are generated down the housing chain.”

It’s expected that a planning application will be submitted to the council later this year and, if the green light is given, developers could start work on site towards the end of 2022.

Plans are on show today until 7.30pm via an online event, which can be accessed here.

Information about the proposals will be available to view and download, while the project team will be online and available to answer questions via a live chat.

The information will also remain available in the weeks following the event.

Contact maidenhead@lifestory.group for more information on the proposals.