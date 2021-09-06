Maidenhead Golf Club captains go Victorian to raise more than £7000 for charity.

Maidenhead Golf Club raised more than £7000 for charity as the club captains took a Victorian turn on the club’s Charity Day.

The event, featuring a 160-player tournament and a trick shot exhibition by Jeremy Dale, was held to raise money for Alzheimer’s Dementia Support.

Fortunately for club captains Les Andrew and Eileen Clarke, the most recent fundraiser was a less gargantuan effort than their previous marathon challenges, with the pair donning Victorian-style clothing which would have been worn by golfers in 1896.

In front of more than 100 spectators, both captains took their ‘Captains Drive-In’, a tradition usually held in January to signify the start of a new year under a new captain.

Speaking after the event, ladies’ captain Eileen Clarke said: “It was just a phenomenal day. We couldn’t get over the response of all our members.

“The members bet on how far we could hit the ball on our drive-in, with any money raised going to the charity.

“The generosity of all the club members was amazing; we raised £7090 on that one day!”