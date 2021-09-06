SITE INDEX

    • Cyclist hospitalised following crash in Maidenhead town centre

    Police and ambulances called to ‘a serious medical emergency’ on Cookham Road

    A cyclist has been hospitalised following a crash in Maidenhead town centre this morning.

    Crews from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were called at 5.27am following reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a car in King Street.

    Paramedics treated the cyclist at the scene before taking the patient to Wexham Park Hospital.

    Maidenhead

