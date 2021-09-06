Cyclist hospitalised following crash in Maidenhead town centre

01:04PM, Monday 06 September 2021
A cyclist has been hospitalised following a crash in Maidenhead town centre this morning.
Crews from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were called at 5.27am following reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a car in King Street.
Paramedics treated the cyclist at the scene before taking the patient to Wexham Park Hospital.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.
Tributes have been paid to a 'fearless' Maidenhead swimming teacher who brought 'passion, energy and enthusiasm' to the sport, following her death at the age of 56.
Police are investigating a sexual assault and 'another incident' which occurred in Maidenhead early this morning (Saturday).