Electrical fire from dishwasher breaks out in Derwent Drive

Firefighters were called to a dishwasher fire in Maidenhead the early hours of the morning.

At 4.55am, a crew from Maidenhead Fire Station went to a house in Derwent Drive, after the occupants were alerted by their smoke alarms.

The homeowners, who were unharmed, switched off all the electrics before leaving the property to help stop the fire.

The kitchen was smoke-logged but no significant damage was caused.

The crew stayed on the scene for an hour and a half, using breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a CO2 fire extinguisher to get through the property and locate the blaze.

Maidenhead Fire Station said that the smoke alarm will most likely have saved the occupants' lives and urges residents to check smoke alarms regularly.

They also advised shutting doors and turning electrical items off at night.