Woman injured after crashing car into Braywick Roundabout

A woman was taken to hospital after crashing her car into the A308 Braywick Roundabout late last night (Saturday).

The 40-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder, broken ankle and a puncture wound to the abdomen after driving into the centre of the Maidenhead roundabout from the M4 spur road at about 11pm.

She travelled through some trees before ending up in a ditch, and had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters before being cared for by the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

One fire crew each from Maidenhead and Windsor were on the scene, as well as Thames Valley Police officers and paramedics from SCAS.

Firefighters - who spent about one hour and 20 minutes dealing with the incident - added that it took the authorities about 45 minutes to get the woman to a safe location following her crash, with the job of rescuing her from the vehicle made even harder after she became stuck between the car and an embankment.

No other vehicles were involved.