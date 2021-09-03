Afghan refugee donation drop-off closed following 'huge response'

Following a ‘huge response’ to the call to support refugees from Afghanistan, the drop-off point for in-kind collections at John West House in Maidenhead has now closed.

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough said that ‘around 1000’ bags of donations had been collected in just two weeks.

They added that any surplus donations would be provided to wider refugee groups or homeless households in need.

Councillor Ross McWilliams, cabinet member for housing, said: “Since announcing we’d be supporting some of the Afghan refugees in the Royal Borough, we’ve been overwhelmed by the heart-warming response and generosity from the community.

“Having fled their home country, refugee households are keen to find a safe and stable place to call home and settle within a local community.”

The council is now asking for private sector landlords to come forward to support refugees from the country.

Monetary donations can still be made by residents wishing to support refugees, either via cash or online.

Visit www.sloughrefugeesupport.org.uk or call 01753 537142 for more information.