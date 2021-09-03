Man remains in hospital after attack by four men outside The Rose pub

A man has been arrested after an individual was attacked by a group of four men outside The Rose, King’s Street, on Monday morning.

The victim, described as a man in his 30s, remains in hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain in the attack at 1.20am on Monday.

The injured man was left unconscious on the floor by the attackers, who are all described as men of slim build in their late teens.

A 19-year-old man from Maidenhead, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, has been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rebecca Stevens, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed or knows anything about this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210388771.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”