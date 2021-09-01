Hundreds turn out to meet Maidenhead Olympic hero Tom Dean

Maidenhead’s double Olympic gold medalist Tom Dean met his fans in-person at a meet and greet event at Braywick Leisure Centre this week.

Dean hit the headlines at the Tokyo games after picking up two golds in the swimming, and showed off his accolades in the Baylis Theatre on Monday.

He was met by a crowd of 600 eager fans who were able to speak with Tom and grab an autograph, as well as have their picture taken with the 21-year-old.

The event – organised by the Braywick Road centre’s operator Leisure Focus – saw young, aspiring swimmers ask Tom questions about his exploits in Japan.

“Literally the whole of Maidenhead turned up,” said Jonny Walker, marketing manager for Leisure Focus. “We were not expecting that.

“I was actually more shocked by the amount of adults getting involved and wanting to hold the medal and have their photo taken.

“We brought a load of autograph fliers for him to sign and on the back I got the children to write a question down for Tom.

“It was great to see so many people come and show support, and for Tom it was nice to see a lot of people that he used to swim with, old coaches and friends from his childhood, and the younger generations who are swimming for Maidenhead Marlins.”

Speaking to the Advertiser, Dean (below) praised the ‘amazing turnout’ for the meet and greet, which followed a recent surprise homecoming party upon his return from Tokyo.

“I have seen a photo of where Maidenhead was ranked on the Olympic medals table and it was incredible to see – it is not a massive town but we have got a high level of sporting prowess,” he said.

“It was an amazing turnout and shows the level of support that the olympians get. It [the Olympics] was such a brilliant festival of sport and I was honoured to be a part of it.

“If I can pass this on to even one of the kids at the meet and greet then that is all I can ask for.”

Dean has also featured in a short video where he returns to the old Magnet Leisure Centre before it is demolished, which is set to be released on the Braywick Leisure Centre’s social media accounts over the next few days.

“I was fortunate enough to do a small bit of filming, so it was really cool to go back to where it all started and see where I spent 10 years of my life putting in hard graft that made these medals possible,” he said.