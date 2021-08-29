SITE INDEX

    • Boy, 11, hospitalised after hit-and-run in Marlow Road

    An 11-year-old boy was hospitalised following a hit-and-run in Maidenhead yesterday evening.

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the youngster was hit by a white Volkswagen Polo on the A308, Marlow Road, close to the junction of The Crescent at about 5.50pm.

    Police said the driver then travelled around the roundabout at the junction of the A4 before driving back past the child in the road.

    The driver is described as a woman, aged between 19 and 25-years-old.

    The victim suffered facial injuries and required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

    Investigating officer PC Emma Wallis of the Roads Policing Unit based in Taplow, said: “We would like to speak to anyone with information about this incident.

    “If you were in the area around the time stated and you have a dash-cam, please check the footage and if there is anything you think could help with our investigation please share it with us.

    “If you saw what happened, please call us on 101 quoting the reference 43210386946.”

    Maidenhead

